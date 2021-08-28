Manchester City Vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match Live?

Manchester City will take on Arsenal in the Premier League at 5 PM IST on Saturday, August 28, in what is essentially being considered a lop-sided match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. City didn't have the greatest of starts to their Premier League season having lost their first game 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspurs. However, they regained their momentum against Norwich City as they beat the latter 5-0. Arsenal also did not start their league campaign in the way they would have wanted as they lost to newly-promoted side Brentford 2-0 and their woes continued as they lost the northwest London derby to Chelsea 2-0.

Manchester City vs Arsenal prediction and preview

Arsenal arrives into the game on the back of some poor performances even in their preseason matches, having lost to Tottenham Hotspurs and also having lost their first two fixtures of the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta is in the middle of a rebuilding job and will be hoping to turn things around as soon as possible as the pressure is building upon him. They did however manage to win a match finally when they beat West Brom 6-0 in the second round of the EFL Cup. Misfiring striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed to score a hattrick and Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, and Alexandre Lacazette also managed to get their names on the scoresheet.

Manchester City did get off to a slow start but Pep Guardiola's men were unfazed and they thrashed Norwich 5-0 after their opening game defeat to Tottenham. Their new signing Jack Grealish managed to get on to the score sheet for the first time in a City jersey and a promising performance from Gabriel Jesus might just be what Pep needed.

Based on their form and the way the teams are stacked it looks like Manchester City should come out on top in this match.

Manchester City vs Arsenal team news and predicted lineup:

New signing missed out on the second match against Chelsea after testing positive for COVID-19 but is expected to be in contention for the match against City. Fellow center-back Gabriel Magalhaes has been training following his knee injury and Hector Bellerin is also back but Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah who are both nursing an ankle injury will remain sidelined.

For City, Kevin De Bruyne will be out again as his ankle injury is still giving him trouble, and will also not be traveling to represent his country in the coming weeks. Phil Foden is also out but is expected back after the international break.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Mahrez, Grealish

Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Gabriel, Holding, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal match live

For fans wondering how to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Manchester City vs Arsenal match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League.