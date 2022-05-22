Manchester City Vs Aston Villa: Dream11 Team, Team News & Live Streaming Details

Manchester City is up against Aston Villa on the final matchday of the Premier League 2021-22 season at the City of Manchester Stadium on Sunday. City is currently placed at the top of the EPL 2021-22 points table with a one-point lead over Liverpool. The final day of EPL will decide the title winner, qualification for the three European competitions, and relegation all at once for the first time in history.

While City is eager to win over Villa and successfully complete their title defence, Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers at their home. Having said that, Villa head into the game after earning 1-1 draws in their last two games against Crystal Palace and Burnley, respectively. On the other hand, City head into their head game on the back of a 2-2 draw against West Ham in their last game, last week.

EPL 2021-22, Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Live Streaming Details

Football fans in India can watch the final matchday of the Premier League 2021-22 season by tuning in to the live broadcast by Star Sports 1. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of EPL in India and the live streaming would be available on Disney+Hotstar’s mobile application, and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM on Sunday.

EPL 2021-22, Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Team news

Speaking about the team, City has been handed a few injury boosts as Kyle Walker and John Stones returned to training earlier this week and is expected to be available for selection against Villa. Stones might be replacing Fernandinho in the squad, while Walker is expected to warm the bench. Ruben Dias will miss the game due to a hamstring issue, while Jack Grealish is expected to retain his place, while Raheem Sterling may replace Riyad Mahrez.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be missing the services of Ezri Konsa, who is out due to a knee injury. Kortney Hause will be out due to an abdominal problem, while Leon Bailey playing is questionable due to his foot problem. Having said that, here’s the Dream11 team for the City vs Villa game.

EPL 2021-22, Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Cancelo, Stones, Chambers, Mings

Midfielders: Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Luiz

Strikers: Sterling, Ings

EPL 2021-22, Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Predicted starting line-ups

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Grealish

Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

(Image: @mancity/@avfcofficial/Instagram)