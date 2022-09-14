After winning their opening match of the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City will look to make it two wins out of two when they face Borussia Dortmund in the Group G match on early Thursday morning. Manchester City is yet to lose a match in the Premier League and started their UEFA Champions League campaign with a dominant 4-0 win against Sevilla. Erling Haaland has been in excellent goal-scoring touch and would like to carry the form against his former club in the upcoming match.

Borussia Dortmund on the other hand started their campaign with a 3-0 win over Copenhagen. However, they come into this match on the back of a 0-3 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Ahead of this exciting clash, we take a look at details about where to catch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming.

What time will Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund match begin?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League game will begin live at 12:15 PM IST on Thursday, September 15.

Where is Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund taking place?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund game will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams and UEFA.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming details

Indian fans wanting to watch the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund game using the live stream can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch UEFA Champions League in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream will also be provided by the same network. The match will begin live at 8 PM BST on Wednesday, September 14.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League live in the US?

According to Goal.com, fans in the United States will not be able to watch the UEFA Champions League match on television. However, the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming will be available on Paramount+ The game will begin live at 3 PM ET on Wednesday, September 14.