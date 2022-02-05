Manchester City Vs Fulham: How To Watch FA Cup Match LIVE In India, US And UK?

In an intense tie, Premier League champions Manchester City are all set to take on Championship side Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 5 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Going into this match, City have an 11 game winning streak over Fulham which began in 2012.

Fulham have failed to move onto the fifth round of the FA Cup on six of the last seven occasions they've played in the fourth round. Since Pep Guardiola has taken over, City have won 41 domestic cup matches across the League Cup and FA Cup which includes 20 in the EFL and 21 in the FA Cup. Gabriel Jesus has scored 10 goals in the FA Cup making him the second most prolific since he joined. Ahead of the thrilling fourth-round FA Cup clash between Manchester City and Fulham, take a look at how to watch the match live in India, the UK and the US.

Manchester City vs Fulham live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch FA Cup 2021/22 can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester City vs Fulham live stream, fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app or on Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the game on the social media handles of the two teams.

How to watch FA Cup live in the US?

US fans can catch all the action from the FA Cup live on the ESPN network. All 79 matches of the competition from the first round to the final can be watched exclusively on ESPN+ which costs $7. This is the only way to catch the action live as none of the games will be telecasted on television. The match will begin live at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, February 5.

Manchester City vs Fulham live stream details in the UK

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch FA Cup live can tune in to ITV. Meanwhile, the Manchester City vs Fulham live stream can be watched on the ITV Hub. The match will begin live at 3:00 PM GMT on Saturday, February 5.