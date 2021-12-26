Last Updated:

Manchester City Vs Leicester City Live Stream: How To Watch EPL Match In India, UK & US?

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch PL live in India and the Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream details.

Manchester City vs Leicester City

Image: AP


After a dominating 4-0 win over Newcastle United this week, Manchester City will now take on an inconsistent Leicester City side. The match will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, December 26, from the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 4:00 PM BST on Sunday, December 26.

Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 26.

Manchester City vs Leicester City team news

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling.

Leicester City predicted starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Luke Thomas, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton; Jamie Vardy.

Premier League table update: Manchester City currently lead

After 18 games, Manchester City currently lead the Premier League standings with 44 points, three points clear of second-placed Liverpool. Meanwhile, Leicester City are currently in ninth place with 22 points.

First Published:
