Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch FA Cup Semis In India, US & UK?

The FA Cup is set to feature perhaps the biggest tie of the competition's history as Premier League leaders Manchester City will take on second-placed Liverpool in the semis at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 PM IST on April 16.

The two teams also competed against each other in last weekend's Premier League action, a clash that ended in an enthralling and nail-biting 2-2 draw. The Reds came back on both occasions as Kevin de Bruyne's strike was first cancelled out by Diogo Jota's goal before Gabriel Jesus' goal was equalized by Sadio Mane's strike early in the second half.

Considering that the two teams have been the best sides in England's top flight for the past few seasons, this FA Cup semi-final clash promises to be another thriller. Here is a look at how to watch the FA Cup live in India, US and UK, and the Manchester City vs Liverpool live streaming details.

Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch FA Cup 2021/22 can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app or on Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the game on the social media handles of the two teams.

How to watch FA Cup live in US?

US fans can catch all the action from the FA Cup live on the ESPN network. All 79 matches of the competition, from the first round to the final, can be watched exclusively on ESPN+, which costs $7. This is the only way to catch up with live action as none of the games will be telecasted on television. The match will begin live at 10:30 AM ET on April 16.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch FA Cup live can tune in to ITV. Meanwhile, the Manchester City vs Liverpool live streaming can be watched on the ITV Hub. The match will begin live at 3:30 PM BST on April 16.

City v Liverpool: 𝙍𝙞𝙨𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙮



We take a look back at how this fascinating fixture became such an intriguing and iconic sporting rivalry over the course of the past decade... — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 16, 2022

Manchester City vs Liverpool team news

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson Moraes; Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker; Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Mohamad Salah, Roberto Firmino