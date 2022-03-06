Manchester City Vs Manchester United: De Bruyne Explains Importance Of Winning The Derby

The Manchester derby is undoubtedly one of the top fixtures that take place in the Premier League as the two clubs are not just arch-rivals but also two of the most successful teams in England's top flight. This year's derby is extremely important for both Manchester clubs for different reasons as Manchester City are on the hunt for the Premier League title, while Manchester United are fighting to finish in the UEFA Champions League spots.

As things stand in the Premier League table, Pep Guardiola's side currently lead with 66 points, three points clear of second-placed Liverpool. On the other hand, Ralf Rangnick's side are currently in fifth place with 47 points, one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal who have two games in hand.

Ahead of the epic Manchester City vs Manchester United clash, star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has revealed the importance of winning the all-important derby that commences live at 10:00 PM IST on March 6.

de Bruyne speaks on importance of winning Manchester derby

According to ManCity.com, Kevin de Bruyne said, "I would compare this game to any other game in the top six. It is a big game and big games can make a difference in a season, so we try to win these games. I treat them as a big game as it is, but nothing different to that."

While speaking about how arch-rivals Manchester United have been performing recently, the Belgian added, "I think they have been doing alright. Obviously, there is a period where you have to adapt as a team, but I think the quality they have as players was there from the beginning. I know they have been struggling a bit, but we also know that on any other day they have a lot of players that can make a difference. It is going to be a hard game like we expect, but we will try to win it."

Manchester City vs Manchester United playing XI

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Grealish, Foden.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga.