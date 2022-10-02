Manchester City Vs Manchester United Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Manchester Derby

Manchester City is all set to host Manchester United in the Premier League 2022-23 match on Sunday. The much-anticipated game will be the first match for both teams after the international break. The home side won 0-3 against the Wolves in an away game in their last Premier League 2022-23 match on September 17.

On the other hand, Manchester United head into the Manchester derby on the back of a 0-2 away win in the Europa League against Sheriff in their last game. United won 3-1 against Arsenal in their last league game on September 4. City is hopeful to win the derby match and move towards the top of the Premier League standings, which is currently topped by Arsenal.

Premier League 2022-23 ahead of Manchester derby

City has won five and drawn two games so far after playing seven matches in the season. They have scored 23 goals and conceded six goals so far, which places them second in the table with 17 points. City is followed by Tottenham Hotspur in the standings, who have won five, lost one, and drawn two games so far.

United, meanwhile, sit sixth in the points table with four wins and two defeats from six games. They gave a goal difference of 0 and have earned 12 points in the season so far. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming details about the match.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 game between Manchester City and Manchester United is scheduled to be played on October 2, Sunday. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST / 2 PM BST / 9:00 AM EST.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 game between Manchester City and Manchester United is slated to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK.

How to watch the live telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live in the UK?

Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Main Event will telecast the match live in the UK. Fans can also watch the live streaming on Sky Go.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live in the US?

Telemundo will telecast the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live in the US.

Predicted Starting Line-up for Manchester Derby

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson (Gk), Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea (Gk), Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford