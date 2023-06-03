Last Updated:

Man City Vs Man United Fa Cup Final Highlights: Manchester City Are The FA Cup Champions

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in an exciting FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium. The onus will be on the Red Devils to put a brake on City's treble ambitions.

Anirban Sarkar
Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final

21:59 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: Ilkay Gundogan is the man of the match

Ilkay Gaundogan has been adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant display in the FA Cup Final

21:33 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: Man City defeat Manchester United 2-1 to lift the FA Cup

Manchester City take another step towards a historic treble as they defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final. Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace for the English champions while Bruno Fernandes nets the solitary goal for the Red Devils.

21:19 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: time running out for United

A handful of time left for the Red Devils to restore parity.

21:19 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: two changes for Man United

Alejandro Garnacho and Wout Weghorst came in for Manchester United.

20:46 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: Ilkay Gundogan doubles the lead

Manchester City restore their lead as Ilkay Gundogan unleashes a left footed shot.

20:43 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: play resumes after the break

Both sides will have to show some urgency in the second half.

20:24 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: Score is level at the break

Bruno Fernandes cancels Ilkay Gundogan's opener as the FA Cup final is tied at 1-1 at the break.

20:13 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: City concede their 1st goal

Manchester City conceded their first goal in the FA Cup this season.

20:06 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: Bruno Fernandes equalises for United

Bruno Fernandes sends Ederson the wrong way to equalise for the Red Devils.

20:06 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: United have a penalty

Jack Grealish handles the ball inside the box and Paul Tierney points to the spot.

19:52 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: City looking in the mood

Manchester City are dictating the tempo of the game as United have failed to inflict any pressure on them.

19:46 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: Fastest goal in the history of FA Cup

Ilkay Gundogan has now netted the fastest goal in the history of the FA Cup at 13 seconds.

19:42 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: City dominating the game

Manchester City are pulling strings in the midfield as man United are yet to consolidate their position in the game.

19:36 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: Ilkay Gundogan scores a screamer

An Ilkay Gundogan volley helps Manchester City to take the lead.

19:32 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: FA Cup final kicks off

Man City vs Man United has kicked off.

19:24 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: Both teams share some unique records

Since 2015, both Manchester United and Manchester City have had nine victories against each other.

19:18 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: Yuvraj Singh is in the house

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is in presence at Wembley Stadium.

19:09 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: A double for Erik ten Hag?

Erik ten Hag already guided Manchester United to a Carabao Cup title and another trophy would be an icing on the cake for him.

18:46 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: Man city announce their team

Man City starting XI: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland.

18:46 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: Man United lineup announced

Man United starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho.

18:46 IST, June 3rd 2023
Man City vs Man United live updates: City will have an advantage

Having grabbed the Premier League title this season City will be full of confidence.

