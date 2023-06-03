Man City Vs Man United Fa Cup Final Highlights: Manchester City Are The FA Cup Champions

Quick links:
Image: AP
Ilkay Gaundogan has been adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant display in the FA Cup Final
Manchester City take another step towards a historic treble as they defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final. Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace for the English champions while Bruno Fernandes nets the solitary goal for the Red Devils.
A handful of time left for the Red Devils to restore parity.
Alejandro Garnacho and Wout Weghorst came in for Manchester United.
Manchester City restore their lead as Ilkay Gundogan unleashes a left footed shot.
Both sides will have to show some urgency in the second half.
Bruno Fernandes cancels Ilkay Gundogan's opener as the FA Cup final is tied at 1-1 at the break.
Manchester City conceded their first goal in the FA Cup this season.
Bruno Fernandes sends Ederson the wrong way to equalise for the Red Devils.
Jack Grealish handles the ball inside the box and Paul Tierney points to the spot.
Manchester City are dictating the tempo of the game as United have failed to inflict any pressure on them.
Ilkay Gundogan has now netted the fastest goal in the history of the FA Cup at 13 seconds.
Manchester City are pulling strings in the midfield as man United are yet to consolidate their position in the game.
An Ilkay Gundogan volley helps Manchester City to take the lead.
Man City vs Man United has kicked off.
Since 2015, both Manchester United and Manchester City have had nine victories against each other.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is in presence at Wembley Stadium.
Erik ten Hag already guided Manchester United to a Carabao Cup title and another trophy would be an icing on the cake for him.
Man City starting XI: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland.
Man United starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho.
Having grabbed the Premier League title this season City will be full of confidence.