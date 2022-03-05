Manchester City Vs Manchester United: Rangnick Optimistic About Chances In His First Derby

Even though Manchester United have struggled this season, Ralf Rangnick is yet optimistic about his side's chances as he provided a thorough explanation of the tactics they will have to adapt to beat derby rivals and Premier League leaders Manchester City this weekend.

The German coach, who is all set to manage his side in his first Manchester derby on Sunday, is under immense pressure to deliver as the Red Devils have already been knocked out of both domestic competitions and are desperately looking to seal the fourth spot in the Premier League. As things stand, Rangnick's side is currently fourth in the table with 47 points after 27 matches, two points clear of fifth-placed West Ham.

Rangnick explains tactics for Manchester City vs Manchester United

While speaking at his press conference ahead of the Manchester City vs Manchester United game, Ralf Rangnick admitted that his side was playing one of the best in Europe at the moment and a team that had an outstanding coach like Pep Guardiola at the helm. However, he also explained why he is yet optimistic about the Red Devils' chances in the derby after a strong performance against Leeds United in their previous game.

Speaking of the challenges Manchester United will face against a Pep Guardiola Manchester City side, Rangnick said, "We know that we are playing one of the best if not the best team in the world, in Europe. They have developed well since he arrived here. The same thing happened when he was at Bayern Munich and at Barcelona, so he is one of the most influential managers of the last 10, 15 years. We know what type of team, what style of football we are facing and that is why it will be about a lot of tactical discipline." While explaining the tactics that he would like his team to adopt, the German manager added,

"It will be a lot of defensive work necessary, a lot of sprinting, running with the ball against the ball, waiting for transitional moments and then taking our chances. This is what it is all about. We created a lot of chances in our last 10-11 games, and at times we converted them. Against Leeds, we scored four goals, but we should have scored more goals, especially in the last game against Watford, we should have had one, two, three goals.

I would be more worried if we didn't create chances but the way we have been playing and the way that we create those chances was good. Also, against the ball, when the other team is in possession of the ball we were compact and didn't allow them too many chances. That is exactly what we need in the game against Manchester City."