Manchester City Vs Paris Saint-Germain Head To Head: Whose Side Is History On?

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will take on reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night. The Citizens have a 2-1 lead heading into the second leg. The second leg will take place at the Etihad Stadium and will kick off live at 8:00 PM BST (12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 5). With just a day remaining for the blockbuster clash of two of Europe's top teams, here is a look at the Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain head to head record and other details of the Man City vs PSG game.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain head to head record and prediction

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have only met four times before with the Citizens leading the Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain head to head by two wins and two draws. The last meeting between the two sides was this season's UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City emerged victorious that day as they came from behind to beat PSG 2-1 thanks to a goal each from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez. Considering the form of the two teams heading into the second leg, our Man City vs PSG prediction is a draw. The Citizens are expected to advance to their first Champions League finals because of their advantage from the first leg.

Man City vs PSG team news

Manchester City predicted starting lineup: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez

Paris Saint-German predicted starting lineup: Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Neymar; Mauro Icardi

How to watch Man City vs PSG on TV? Man City vs PSG time

For fans wondering how to watch Man City vs PSG on tv in India can tune in to the Sony Sports network. The Champions League live stream for all the games is available on the Sony LIV app. Meanwhile, for the live scores and updates of the game fans can access it on the Twitter handles of both teams. The Man City vs PSG time for the game is 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 5.

