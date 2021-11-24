Manchester City Vs PSG Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK, US?

Premier League giants Manchester City are all set to take on Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on November 25 from the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live and the Manchester City vs PSG live stream details in India, the UK and the US.

Manchester City vs PSG live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The Manchester City vs PSG game will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Meanwhile, the Manchester City vs PSG live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV. As for the live updates of all UCL matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

Big saves! 🧤

BIG goals! 🎯



Relive a few of our favourite moments against PSG! 👊#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/GFgZZ4jDKl — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 24, 2021

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the match live using the BT Sport live stream. The Manchester City vs PSG match will kick off live at 9:00 PM BST on November 24.

Manchester City vs PSG live stream details in the US

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available of UEFA Champions League matches in the United States. However, fans can catch all the live-action of the games using the live stream available on the Paramount+ app. The Manchester City vs PSG match will kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on November 24.

Manchester City vs PSG team news

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling.

Injuries: Ferran Torres, Liam Delap

Doubts: Jack Grealish

PSG predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.

Injuries: Rafinha, Julian Draxler

Doubts: Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma