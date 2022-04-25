Manchester City Vs Real Madrid: Match Preview, Match Prediction, Team News And Dream11

Premier League leaders Manchester City are all set to take on La Liga leaders Real Madrid in the all-important first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night. The game is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 26 from the Etihad Stadium. Ahead of what promises to be a pulsating encounter between two of the best sides in the world, here is a look at the match preview, teams news and our Dream11 predictions.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid predicted playing 11

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Nacho, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Dream11 predictions

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne (VC), Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva

Forward(s): Karim Benzema (C), Vinicius Junior

Manchester City vs Real Madrid head to head record

While Real Madrid have the edge in the overall head to head record against Manchester City, it is Pep Guardiola's side who has had the number of Los Blancos in recent years. The La Liga giants are winless against their Citizens in their last three meetings, with the Premier League heavyweights having won both the legs of their previous UEFA Champions League clash by an aggregate of 4-2.

As for the overall Manchester City vs Real Madrid head to head record, Los Blancos have won on five occasions, while the Citizens have won thrice.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.