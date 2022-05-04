Manchester City Vs Real Madrid: What Do The Stats Say? Who Holds The Historical Advantage?

Manchester City is all set to lock horns against Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Thursday. City is currently 3-4 ahead on aggregates and will be looking to maintain the lead when they meet Madrid late on Wednesday night. City has never won the Champions League title in its history, while Madrid is the most successful team in the tournament with 13 trophies. The clash will be an interesting one considering the fact that the difference in goals between the two sides is not huge and Madrid will have a chance to bounce back stronger at home.

Manchester City and Real Madrid have played a total of nine matches against each other, all of which have come in the last 10 years and were all played in the Champions League. City has a slight advantage over Madrid when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides. City has won four out of their nine encounters against Madrid, while the Spanish giants have emerged victorious in just three matches. Two games have ended in a draw.

The last time City and Madrid met in the Champions League semi-final stage was back in 2016. the two-leg encounter was won by Madrid 1-0 after the first leg ended in a 0-0 draw. The most recent meeting between City and Madrid took place last month in the first leg when the English club defeated the La Liga champions 4-3 in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: H2H record

Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City - 2012 - Champions League Group Stage

Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid - 2012 - Champions League Group Stage

Manchester City 1-4 Real Madrid - 2015 - Champions League Round 3

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid - 2016 - Champions League - semi-final

Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City - 2016 - Champions League - semi-final

Manchester City 4-1 Real Madrid - 2017 - Champions League - Round 1

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City - 2020 - Champions League - Round of 16

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid - 2020 - Champions League - Round of 16

Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid - 2022 - Champions League - semi-final

Image: AP