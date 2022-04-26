Manchester City Vs Real Madrid: Why Carlo Ancelotti Holds Upper Hand In UCL Semi-final?

Real Madrid are all set to lock horns against Manchester City in the first leg of the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The clash of titans is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium, the home ground for The Sky Blues. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, let's take a look at why Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid hold an upper hand in the Champions League semi-final fixture.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

In the European competition, Real Madrid and Manchester City have only met six times. At this point in time, the head-to-head record between the two teams is evenly matched, with both Madrid and City winning two games each in their six Champions League matches, and two games ending in a draw. The Citizens have won two games in their last five meetings, two have been tied, and one has ended in a Madrid triumph.

When it comes to their overall head-to-head record, Real Madrid seems to have the upper hand over Man City. The Spanish heavyweights have won five of their last eight matches with City, while the English club has won just three. Real Madrid is also performing well in their home league, where they are presently leading the La Liga standings. Madrid will be coming off a comfortable 3-1 win against Osasuna ahead of Wednesday's match against City.

Real Madrid will have an advantage over City in the UCL semi-final due to its previous experience of appearing in the knockout stages of the multiple Champions League seasons. Madrid is the most successful team in the competition's history. Madrid have a total of 13 Champions League titles to their name as opposed to City's zero.

However, it is not going to be easy for Carlo Ancelotti and his squad as they will be up against one of Europe's best football teams. Manchester City will have the home advantage while playing the first leg of the UCL semi-final clash. Manchester City are also on top of the table when it comes to the Premier League standings. City played its first-ever Champions League final last year but lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

Image: AP