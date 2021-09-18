Last Updated:

Manchester City Vs Southampton: City Star Sterling Raheem Approaches 100 PL Goals

Manchester City and Southampton are set to lock horns on September 18 at the Etihad Stadium. City player Sterling Raheem has scored 97 Premier League goals.

Manchester City

Manchester City’s star footballer Raheem Sterling will head into the Premier League clash on Saturday inching towards his 100th Premier League goal, as City host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium looking for their fourth win in the season. Sterling has scored a total of 97 goals in the tournament and seven goals against Southampton. Manchester City has named the same line-up that they started with during their last three league games, leaving out Aymeric Laporte with a groin problem. Along with Laporte, John Stones also has been ruled out due to a muscle issue, however, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden have returned from injuries. On the other hand, Southampton again misses the services of Theo Walcott and Stuart Armstrong, but forward Shane Long is back in contention to make it to the squad after testing positive for COVID-19, earlier this month.

Football fans who want to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Southampton match in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which is the official broadcaster of Premier League matches in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the clash on the Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV mobile apps. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently sparked controversy by urging City fans to come and watch the team’s matches after their UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig. Despite the crowd being very low in attendance, Guardiola’s side won the match in a dominant fashion by earning a 6-3 win. Following Guardiola's comments, City fans took a dig at the coach asking him to do his job. However, Guardiola during the pre-match press conference for the match against Southampton, said that he is not sorry for his words and justified his earlier comments by saying that he will be happy if the fans come, he will be happy to be with his people.

Manchester City vs Southampton probable starting lineups-

Manchester City probable starting line-up - Ederson Morales (GK), Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres

Southampton probable starting line-up - Alex McCarthy (GK), Valentino Livramento, Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse

