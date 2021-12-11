Manchester City Vs Wolves Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Live In India, UK & US

The Premier League is set to feature an exciting clash on Saturday as Premier League leaders Manchester City will take on Eight-placed Wolves at the Etihad Stadium. The match is set to commence live at 6:00 PM IST on December 11. Ahead of the exciting clash, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live and the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream details in India, the UK and the US.

Manchester City vs Wolves live stream in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live updates of all games can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

Manchester City vs Wolves watch online and live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream, fans can tune in to the Sky Sports app. The match will commence live at 12:30 PM BST on December 11.

Manchester City vs Wolves live stream details in the US

Football fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in the United States can tune in to NBCSN, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune in to the NBC website. They can also stream the match live on Sling TV, which costs $35 per month. The match will commence live at 7:30 AM ET on December 11.

Manchester City vs Wolves team news

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola during the press conference had said that midfielder Phil Foden and defender Nathan Ake will be checked at training to discover if one or both are available for the visit of Wolves. Foden was forced off at half-time during the 2-1 defeat by Red Bull Leipzig in midweek.

According to Manchester Evening news, Wolves will be without Pedro Neto who remains out injured and is looking at a January return after fracturing his kneecap against Fulham back in April. Willy Boly and Marcal will be part of his travelling squad, while Conor Coady and Rayan Ait-Nouri have also been passed fit to face Manchester City.