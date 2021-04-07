Manchester City WONDERKID Phil Foden Bags Winner As Dortmund Show Grit In UCL Thriller

Phil Foden continues to stamp his authority as one of the biggest young talents in world football after helping Manchester City seal a regulation victory in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie at home over Borussia Dortmund. Pep Guardiola’s side clinched a massive 2-1 win, while the visiting Bundesliga giants will feel hard done by the result, especially after some controversial decisions taken by the officials during the game. Dortmund looked to have sealed a point after Marco Reus' equaliser, but the hosts had the last laugh just moments before the full-time whistle.

Manchester City vs Dortmund highlights: Phil Foden's clutch goal seals UCL win

Manchester City were at their very best early in the first half, aided by Dortmund’s nervy passing in their area. Pep Guardiola, who is known to experiment in the Champions League knockouts, stuck with his first XI as they chase for the elusive quadruple and the decision paid dividends instantly with Kevin De Bruyne scoring the opener. Emre Can’s mistake was cashed in by Riyad Mahrez, who brilliant set up the Belgian international to give Man City the early bragging rights. The next 25 minutes were dominated by referee Ovidiu Hategan, who made two very questionable calls.

The first one was awarding Guardiola’s side a penalty, for a foul by Emre Can on Rodri, which was overturned by VAR. The second was a howler, with Jude Bellingham denied a clear goal, after the ref wrongly blew the whistle for a foul on Ederson by the English youngster. Dortmund came back strongly in the second half, with Erling Haaland testing Ederson early, his first real involvement in the tie. The Bundesliga giants were more compact in defence and the City attack at bay, which was strengthened by the addition of Gabriel Jesus just around the hour mark.

There needs to be an investigation on this, Bellingham booked too:

As the game dragged on and it felt like it would end 1-0, Erling Haaland and Marco Reus pulled off a moment of genius to get Dortmund the all-important away goal. The Norway international held the ball before playing a neat ball to his captain, who thumped it past Ederson to become Dortmund’s leading goal scorer in UCL history.

At 1-1, the Black and Yellow would have fancied their chances at Sigal Iduna Park next week, but Phil Foden put a spanner in their works, with a clutch goal at the 90th-minute mark, helping Man City clinch a 2-1 win. Dortmund will be pleased having got an away goal but will rue their missed opportunity, especially after Belligham’s goal being controversially disallowed.

UCL results: Manchester City vs Dortmund player ratings

Man City ratings

Ederson Moraes: 6.8

Kyle Walker: 7.1

John Stones: 7.3

Ruben Dias: 7.0

Joao Cancelo: 7.9

Rodri: 7.1

Kevin De Bruyne: 8.8

Ilkay Gundogan: 8.3

Bernardo Silva: 6.5

Phil Foden: 8.5

Riyad Mahrez: 8.6

Gabriel Jesus: 6.7

Dortmund ratings

Marvin Hitz: 5.8

Mateu Morey: 6.0

Manuel Akanji: 5.8

Mats Hummels: 6.7

Raphael Guerreiro: 6.6

Jude Bellingham: 6.8

Emre Can: 6.4

Mahmoud Dahoud: 6.7

Ansgar Knauff: 7.1

Erling Haaland: 7.5

Marco Reus: 7.7

Giovanni Reyna: 6.2

Thomas Meunier: NA

Thomas Delaney: NA

