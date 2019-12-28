Manchester City's Ederson Sent Off After Reckless Challenge On Wolves' Jota

Manchester City's four-game winning streak ended at the Molineux Stadium on Friday night (Saturday IST). Playing with 10 men for almost the entirety of the game, City were dominated by the Wolverhampton Rovers (Wolves). City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes got himself sent off in the 12th minute of the game after bringing down Wolves attacker Diego Jota just outside the box. Although the Premier League champions took a 2-0 lead, playing with a man less eventually cost them after Wolves mounted an incredible comeback to win the game 3-2.

Watch: Wolves vs Manchester City highlights

Wolves vs Manchester City: Ederson's red card makes City miserable

Manchester City's defence has been below par for much of this season. After their loss to Wolves, City have now conceded 23 goals in 19 games, which only the sixth-best in the Premier League. To add to their defensive woes, Ederson got himself sent-off after recklessly bringing down Diego Jota during the early proceedings of the match. A long ball from Wolves captain Conor Coady caught out the City defenders, which allowed Jota a chance to go one-on-one with the Brazilian goalkeeper. Sensing the danger, Ederson came out to close in on Jota but ended up bringing the attacker down, albeit outside the penalty box. Referee Martin Atkinson showed a straight red to the goalkeeper, meaning City were down to 10 men. Pep Guardiola had to sacrifice Sergio Aguero to bring Claudio Bravo on goal.

Despite the early setback, Manchester City took a 2-0 lead with Raheem Sterling scoring a brace. However, that did not tell the entire story of the game as Pep Guardiola's side were completely dominated by the Wolves. Adama Traore's 55th-minute strike closed down the lead before goals from Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty handed Wolves a much-deserved win.

Ederson's ban a cause of concern for Pep Guardiola?

One for the stats fans: Wolves restricted Man City to 38% possession, there. The lowest ever percentage of any Pep Guardiola side in his entire managerial career #WOLMCI #WWFC — Johnny Phillips (@SkyJohnnyP) December 27, 2019

With their fifth loss of the season, City remain third, 14 points behind Liverpool, who also have a game in hand. Ederson will be suspended for one game and will miss Manchester City's next Premier League match against Sheffield United on December 29 IST. It remains to be seen if City make any progress in the Premier League from here this season.

