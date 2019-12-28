The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Manchester City's Ederson Sent Off After Reckless Challenge On Wolves' Jota

Football News

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was shown a straight red after he brought down Wolves' Diego Jota with a reckless challenge. Wolves won the match 3-2.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester City

Manchester City's four-game winning streak ended at the Molineux Stadium on Friday night (Saturday IST). Playing with 10 men for almost the entirety of the game, City were dominated by the Wolverhampton Rovers (Wolves). City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes got himself sent off in the 12th minute of the game after bringing down Wolves attacker Diego Jota just outside the box. Although the Premier League champions took a 2-0 lead, playing with a man less eventually cost them after Wolves mounted an incredible comeback to win the game 3-2.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Keen To Replace Pep Guardiola At Manchester City: Report

Watch: Wolves vs Manchester City highlights

Also Read | Manchester City Still Liverpool's Biggest Threat In Premier League Glory: Jamie Redknapp

Wolves vs Manchester City: Ederson's red card makes City miserable

Manchester City's defence has been below par for much of this season. After their loss to Wolves, City have now conceded 23 goals in 19 games, which only the sixth-best in the Premier League. To add to their defensive woes, Ederson got himself sent-off after recklessly bringing down Diego Jota during the early proceedings of the match. A long ball from Wolves captain Conor Coady caught out the City defenders, which allowed Jota a chance to go one-on-one with the Brazilian goalkeeper. Sensing the danger, Ederson came out to close in on Jota but ended up bringing the attacker down, albeit outside the penalty box. Referee Martin Atkinson showed a straight red to the goalkeeper, meaning City were down to 10 men. Pep Guardiola had to sacrifice Sergio Aguero to bring Claudio Bravo on goal.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Is An Inspiration For Manchester City, Feels Bernardo Silva

Despite the early setback, Manchester City took a 2-0 lead with Raheem Sterling scoring a brace. However, that did not tell the entire story of the game as Pep Guardiola's side were completely dominated by the Wolves. Adama Traore's 55th-minute strike closed down the lead before goals from Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty handed Wolves a much-deserved win. 

Ederson's ban a cause of concern for Pep Guardiola?

With their fifth loss of the season, City remain third, 14 points behind Liverpool, who also have a game in hand. Ederson will be suspended for one game and will miss Manchester City's next Premier League match against Sheffield United on December 29 IST. It remains to be seen if City make any progress in the Premier League from here this season.

Also Read | "Manchester United Can't Replicate City's Style Of Play," Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
JOFRA ARCHER FACES FLAK ON TWITTER
MARY KOM-ZAREEN FEUD NOT OVER?
GRAFFITI IN MAHA CM RESIDENCE
SMITH RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT SS