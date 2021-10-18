Manchester City's Jack Grealish To Be Questioned As Witness In Benjamin Mendy Rape Case

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's career has taken a dive after the player was charged with rape and sexual assault of three different complainants. Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice. Benjamin Mendy has been accused of sexual assault by three complainants over the age of 16 between October 2020 and August 2021. The player is currently suspended by the club pending investigation. In the latest development on Benjamin Mendy rape case, his Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish is set to face questions as a witness in the case.

Benjamin Mendy rape case: Jack Grealish, Riyadh Mahrez to be questioned

According to a report by AS which has quoted The Sun, Jack Grealish and fellow Manchester City teammate Riyadh Mahrez could be questioned by police since the pair had been partying with Benjamin Mendy at Manchester’s Chinawhite nightclub hours before the 27-year-old French footballer allegedly committed one of the alleged offences. However, a spokesman for Mahrez told The Sun that “Riyad is not a witness and isn’t being treated as one.”

According to the report, The Sun has made it clear, there is no suggestion that Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez had any involvement in the alleged offence or that they were present at Mendy’s home in Prestbury, Cheshire, where the alleged attack took place.

A source while speaking The Sun said, “They started socialising at one place and carried on to a couple of different venues during the night. But Grealish and Mahrez did not go back to Mendy’s house on the night. Unfortunately what started out as a fun night out at the club has ended with some very serious allegations. Everyone at Manchester City was shocked when Mendy was arrested and charged.”

Benjamin Mendy refused bail for the third time

Benjamin Mendy was recently refused bail for the third time since he is yet to enter pleas to the charges of four counts of rape and one of sexual assault. The France international has been in custody for about seven weeks and a trial date has been set for 24 January.