Manchester City's Ukrainian Star Zinchenko Attends Anti-war Vigil Amid Russian Invasion

Manchester City and Ukraine international left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko attended an anti-war vigil on Thursday night, the day Russia invaded his native land.

Zinchenko was spotted attending an anti-war vigil on Thursday night at the Manchester City centre, where hundreds of others joined together to protest Russia's 'unprovoked' attack on Ukraine. The 25-year old defender has been active on social media, raising his voice against Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, stating his disgust against his actions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in Ukraine on Thursday, a day after he formally recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in Eastern Europe (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR)).

Zinchenko attends an anti-war vigil amid Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Zinchenko had also taken to his official Instagram handle on Thursday to express his concern for his native land Ukraine. The Manchester City defender wrote, "The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay away and try to convey my opinion. In the photo – my country. The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."

Ukraine striker Yaremchuk makes gesture amid Russia-Ukraine war

Oleksandr Zinchenko was not the only Ukrainian footballer who expressed support for his native land amidst its war with Russia, as Benfica striker Roman Yaremchuk also showcased a gesture. He removed his shirt to display his nation's emblem in his side's UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday night after scoring the equalizer for Benfica against Ajax.

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war just does not end there as UEFA has also decided to move the 2022 Champions League final from Saint Petersburg, Russia. The UCL final will now be held in Paris. UEFA's complete statement read, "The UEFA executive committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021-22 UEFA Men's Champions League from St Petersburg to Stade de France in St Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday, May 28 at 2100 CET.

