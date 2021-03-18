Manchester United 2021/22 Away Kit Leaked, Adidas To Reintroduce Trefoil Logo

Manchester United are one of the most popular clubs in the world and news about their kits and merchandise are sought all around the globe. And while the Red Devils have fallen from the high standards of their past, their jerseys have been top class over the years especially since Adidas took over in 2015. And while the two have collaborated on some unique and trendy designs in recent seasons, the Manchester United new kit could see them give a shoutout to the golden days of the early 1990s according to leaks.

Manchester United kit leaked? Manchester United 2021/22 away kit to pay tribute to iconic 90s jersey

According to reports by Manchester Evening News earlier this month, the Red Devils' upcoming away kit release reportedly draws inspiration from the iconic strip worn on the road between 1990 and 1992 by Sir Alex Ferguson's side. Now, Footy Headlines, known for their accurate leaks of jerseys and merchandise, have claimed that the kit will be an "absolute modern classic". According to the latest 'leak', Manchester United's away shirt will officially be referred to as 'Cloud White', the same colour used for the current Arsenal away shirt, which was inspired by the marble halls of Highbury.

Similar to the aforementioned 90s away shirt, the Manchester United new kit will also feature a blue graphic print on the fabric as well as contrasting red logos. The jersey is aimed at "reimagining one of the most iconic Manchester United shirts" and will be a celebration of the 90s iconic strip which was made by Adidas. While the shirt then had polarised opinion, the kit could be a sleeper hit in modern times, with Liverpool's 2017/18 away kit by New Balance paying tribute to the club's first jersey back in 1892 and featured a quartered green-and-white shirt.

The Manchester United 2021/22 away kit is also expected to feature the Adidas Trefoil logo which became iconic between 1971 and 1991. The Manchester United Adidas Trefoil logo will make the Red Devils the first major club in the world to adopt the design and the three-leaf shape is meant to represent the main landmasses of the Americas, Europe and Africa, and Asia respectively. Sir Alex Ferguson's side donned the blue and white away strip during the final days of the old Division One. And while they couldn't win the title that season, they followed it up by winning the League Cup, and the first-ever Premier League title.

(Image Courtesy: Man United Zone Twitter, Footyheadlines.com)