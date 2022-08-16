Manchester United Agree To Let Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Club Before Deadline Day: Report

Premier League giants Manchester United could reportedly let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club as concerns continue to increase about how the Portuguese international's mood is affecting the others in the team. This latest massive development comes after Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has repeatedly stated that the 37-year-old is not for sale and that he is a crucial part of his plans moving forward.

Manchester United could let Cristiano Ronaldo leave

According to The Times, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is now willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club due to the negative impact the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's mood is having on the rest of the team. The 37-year-old is believed to be a negative presence at the club as it is believed that he barely communicates with his teammates.

The Athletic had also reported a few days ago that Ronaldo eats alone in the canteen in Carrington, while the BBC added that even if the Red Devils were to find no replacement for the Portuguese international in this summer transfer window, the results of the club would still improve with him gone.

Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summer 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC



Man Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. pic.twitter.com/DEUEEfX3yr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

However, with only a few weeks remaining for the transfer window to end, the Red Devils may find it difficult to offload their star forward for a reasonable transfer price. As for Ronaldo's current deal, he still has a year left on his contract with Manchester United.

Manchester United have gotten off to a disastrous start

While it is still early days in the Premier League with just two gameweeks having been completed, it is fair to say that Manchester United are in a huge spot of bother. As things stand in the points table, the Red Devils are currently in last place with no points. The concern with Erik ten Hag's side is not so much the defeats but the manner in which they have lost both their games.

After a brilliant pre-season, Manchester United began the campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford against Brighton before suffering a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Brentford. The Red Devils were completely outdone in their second game as they conceded all four goals in the first half for the first time in their Premier League history.

After such a disastrous start, there is no better way for Manchester United to put their disappointment behind them than coming up with a spirited effort against arch-rivals Liverpool this weekend. The Reds have also been below par as per their extremely high standards, having drawn both their opening matches.