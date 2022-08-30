Manchester United: All Signings Red Devils Have Completed In This Transfer Window

Manchester United on Monday confirmed that it has reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony as their fifth signing of the summer. United issued a press statement where it announced its latest signing and said that the transfer is subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance. Ajax confirmed that a transfer fee of €95 million has been agreed upon and that this could rise to €100 million with add-ons.

"Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance," the English club said in its statement.

Manchester United reach agreement for Antony

Antony has scored 31 goals and contributed with 27 assists in 134 appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo. Moreover, he also has two goals and two assists in nine appearances for his native Brazil. And that is not it, as he has also won two Eredivisie titles with Ajax and the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Since Manchester United and Ajax agreed for the sale of Antony, it seems that the 22-year-old's wish of leaving the Dutch outfit has been achieved. The Brazilian revealed his intention of wanting to leave the club in interaction with top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

"Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer. During the window months, meetings concluded including a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again I want to leave the club. I'm not asking (Ajax) to release me. I am asking Ajax to sell me as the highest bid received by a player who plays in the Eredivisie," Antony said.

Manchester United signings 2022-23

Manchester United has signed a total of five players this summer, including Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Casemiro. Antony is their most expensive signing so far as he is reported to receive a whopping 95 million euros for his services.

Player Age Former Team Transfer Fee Christian Eriksen 30 Brentford Free Transfer Tyrell Malacia 22 Feyenoord £13.50 million Lisandro Martinez 24 Ajax £51.63 million Casemiro 30 Real Madrid £63.59 million Antony 22 Ajax £95 million

Image: AP

