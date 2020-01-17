Manchester United And Chelsea Set To Contest For Boubakary Soumare

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare is reportedly set to decide between Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea before the January transfer window deadline. According to reports, clubs such as Real Madrid, Valencia and Arsenal have all backed off from signing one of the most sought after midfielders.

No formal announcement before Lille vs PSG

According to reports, both the Red Devils and the Blues have held talks but no formal decision is expected to be announced or made before Lille's crucial match against Paris Saint-German on January 26. Soumare still has two and a half years of contract left and is considered to be a box-to-box midfielder. The 20-year-old has impressed potential bidders in 23 appearances across all competitions. According to reports, Soumare will be the only one leaving Stade Pierre Mauroy in January despite clubs eyeing striker Victor Osimhen and centre-back Gabriel.

Manchester United or Chelsea will reportedly have to shell out 40 million pounds who Lille signed from Paris Saint German's youth team on a free transfer. He was bought to Lille by the club's sporting director Luis Campos. Campos is known for moulding players such as Anthony Martial, Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe is one of the most popular names in the world of football.

Boubakary Soumare wants to leave the French club in January with a preference to play in the Premier League. According to reports, the Red Devils might back off if they secure the services of Bruno Fernandes but the club could benefit from signing both the midfielders. Soumare is known to prefer a deeper role wherein he intercepts and goes for long accurate passes. Fernandes is known to run with the ball, set up goals and score them.

Read: 'Lord' Bendtner Scored The Fastest Goal In Premier League History At 1.8 Seconds: Watch

Read: John Stones To Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Rumoured To Be Interested In Manchester City Defender

Chelsea eyeing Ben Chilwell

Clubs such as Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea have been eyeing Ben Chilwell. Chelsea is the most probable club to sign Chilwell. Lampard frequently plays Reece James as the right-back and Cesar Azpilicueta as the left-back but Chilwell could prove to be a long-term replacement for the veteran Spanish football player. However, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers stated that no player will be leaving the club in the January Transfer Window.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has set a price of £34 million for defender Emerson Palmieri in the January transfer window with Serie A clubs Juventus and Inter Milan both showing interest in the Italy international. According to reports, the left-back has been attracting attention from overseas clubs and Chelsea will let him leave Stamford Bridge if bidders meet their demand of £34 million. The 25-year-old defender signed for the Blues from As Roma in the year 2018 for a fee of 17.6 million pounds. Palmieri has played a total of 48 games for Chelsea, scoring 1 goal and providing 5 assists.

Read: Zinedine Zidane: 9 Finals 9 Wins, Here's How The Real Madrid Manager Won It All

Read: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Heaps Praise On Super Copa Hero Thibaut Courtois

(with inputs from agencies)