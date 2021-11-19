Manchester United And Its Tryst With Managers Post Sir Alex Ferguson's Trophy-laden Era

Manchester United, like any other football club, has had its fair share of issues. Although, the managerial woes that surround the Old Trafford side since 2013 have been at the forefront. Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm of things at United for well over two and a half decades between 1986 to 2013. His era is looked back at with awe by not only United fans but also the football fans in general. What he brought to the table is something very few managers in the game possess today. Football in today's day and age has changed on multiple fronts but it's characters like Sir Alex who will always remain at the heart of it.

When Sir Alex came to United, he added the number of scouts, put a full-stop to the dressing room's partying culture, inculcated his attitude which people now know as "The United Way". Even a manager of his stature, in his younger days, took over 3 years to win a major trophy with United. He already was a successful manager given his success with Aberdeen in Scotland when he came to Manchester. He brought in the class of '92, Eric Cantona, Andy Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Robin Van Persie and numerous others to take United where he eventually did. The list of players he couldn't buy isn't less illustrious but he made his up to the top despite lack of support by the board, one thing or another. He won his final Premier League title with a squad in which players were ageing and some of whom never even played at that level again. Had the Turkish referee not given Nani a much-disputed red card in United's Round of 16 Champions League clash with Real Madrid, who knows they might have defeated Jose Mourinho's stalwarts who were on top of their game. In addition to the trophies won and lost, the attitude, the aggression and the desire to win were what characterised Sir Alex's Manchester United. Such big shoes always take time to fill but in this particular case, it has been over 8 years and counting.

Manchester United's tryst with managers

Sir Alex left in 2013 but not before playing a part in the appointment of fellow Scot and then Everton manager David Moyes. David had been Everton manager for 11 long years, operated at minuscule budgets and yet had somehow managed to keep Everton floating up with securing a top-four finish in the 2004-05 season. His plight at the club could be summed up with the fact that he demanded the signing of World Cup-winning Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas and in return got a Marouane Fellaini on the deadline day of the transfer window. Result? He did win the Community Shield at the start of the season but was sacked with four matches of the Premier League yet to be played. Ryan Giggs came in as a stand-in manager for what remained of the season.

Before the FIFA World Cup 2014 started in Brazil, United announced that Louis Van Gaal would take charge of the club from the upcoming 2014-15 season. He was the manager of the Netherlands, his native country and one of the few main contenders for the World Cup. The Netherlands' 1-5 mauling of Spain and Van Gaal's tactical change of substituting keeper just before the penalty shoot out in the quarter-finals against Costa Rica to take the team through were some of the instances that did excite United fans. The Netherlands quite certainly would've been playing the final against Germany if weren't for a resolute display by Argentina in the semi-finals. In addition to a third-place finish in the World Cup, Van Gaal brought the experience of winning trophies across three different countries (Netherlands, Spain and Germany) with him. The expectations were met (at least transfer wise) with the likes of Angel Di Maria, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw and even Randamel Falcao (on loan) but performance-wise there was no change. The side-passing game came under a lot of criticism and traces of it were still found under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Under him, Manchester United qualified for the Champions League with a fourth-place finish in 2014-15 and won the FA Cup in the 2015-16 season. That too was apparently not good enough and he got the sack within a few days.

2016 brought too much limelight to the whole of Manchester as old rivals Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho were all-set to take charge of Manchester City and Manchester United respectively. Jose Mourinho is an institution when it comes to management and has his own philosophy, diametrically opposite to that of Manchester United. Despite criticism of his brand of football and finishing sixth in the Premier League, Manchester United won the EFL Cup and Europa League. Things were looking bright as Manchester United had won trophies in back-to-back seasons for the first time after Sir Alex retired. Little did anyone know that it would prove to be the last major trophy for the club at least till the next four years. The 2017-18 season was a struggle despite finishing runners-up to Pep Guardiola's City and an FA Cup final loss to Antonio Conte's Chelsea. One of the few moments United fans will remember from that season would be their comeback from being 2-0 down at Etihad to 2-3 at the end to at least delay City "mathematically" winning the league in a match against United. The 2018-19 season, marred with transfer woes and tactical disasters saw Jose Mourinho getting sacked around Christmas.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'At the Wheel'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now been managing Manchester United for close to three years now. There have been many ups and downs in his reign but somehow he has been able to tackle them and come this far. From miraculous turn around against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League to disappointing losing streak at the end of 2018-19 season, coming really close to the sack in early 2020 to the signing of Bruno Fernandes leading the club to a third finish in the 2019-20 season and a Europa League final loss to Villareal despite a strong show with a runners-up finish in 2020-21. The "progress" under Solskjaer has only been evident in bits and pieces. The 2021-22 season has also been a rollercoaster ride but thanks to some really vital goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, things haven't taken a turn for the worst. Speculations are rife about Solskjaer being sacked with the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers being considered for the job but it remains to be seen if he can come out of this spiral again or will he be finally sacked. At the moment things aren't looking bright for him but he's at least expected to stay in charge for United's away fixture against Watford on Saturday, 20 November. Manchester United's resolve will be tested in its next three fixtures when it squares off against Villareal (Away) in the Champions League, Chelsea (Away) and Arsenal (Home) in the Premier League.

Image: AP