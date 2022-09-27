Manchester United And Liverpool FC Wish Indian Fans Happy Navaratri; See Here

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool FC have sent Navratri wishes to all their fans who are celebrating this auspicious occasion. Considering the enormous fan base of these clubs, it is no surprise that they wanted to send their best wishes to their fans on this auspicious day.

As for Navratri, it is one of the most revered festivals amongst all Hindus. They observe this festival in honour of Goddess Durga and it spans nine nights and ten days. This year, Indians are celebrating this festival from Monday, September 26 to Wednesday, October 5. Check out their tweets here.

A safe and blessed Navaratri season to everyone celebrating! 🪷 pic.twitter.com/YDaBSTSmi1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 26, 2022

Wishing a #HappyNavratri to all of our supporters who are celebrating! pic.twitter.com/bgEJUEKilT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 26, 2022

Premier League points table update

After seven matchdays in the Premier League, Arsenal currently lead the table with 18 points, one point clear of reigning champions Manchester City in second and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in third. Meanwhile, Brighton complete the top four after an outstanding start to the season with four wins and a draw after six games.

As for Manchester United, a series of good results have helped them jump up to fifth place with 12 points after a disastrous start to their new season. The Red Devils are followed by Fulham in sixth, with rivals Chelsea and Liverpool FC further behind in seventh and eighth respectively.

Manchester United's fixtures

With Manchester United set to face arch-rivals Manchester City in the derby this weekend on October 2, the games are going to be far from easy for the Red Devils in the coming few matchdays. They will follow this trip to the Etihad Stadium with a UEFA Europa League match against Omonia. Their next seven matches in all competitions will also include games against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on October 20 and a clash against Chelsea on October 22.

Liverpool's fixtures

Similarly, Liverpool FC too have some difficult fixtures coming up over the next few weeks. The Reds will next host Brighton this weekend on October 1 before facing Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4. Over their next five games across all competitions, the Reds will also face reigning champions Manchester City and current Premier League leaders Arsenal.