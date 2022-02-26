Manchester United & Other PL Clubs Demonstrate Support For Ukraine As Russia Invades Kyiv

The Premier League has demonstrated its support for Ukraine and its people after Russia carried out an 'unprovoked' attack against Kyiv, causing massive destruction across the streets and spreading terror in the country.

The massive outrage worldwide comes in the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for a 'special military operation' on Thursday, a day after he formally recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in Eastern Europe (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR)).

Manchester United demonstrate support for Ukraine

As seen in the tweet below, the Manchester United squad and their coach Ralf Rangnick demonstrated their support for Ukraine by holding a banner of peace before the clash against Watford on Saturday. Previously, several players and the German coach had spoken about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, terming the situation extremely sad.

A message from Ralf and the players ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mu0ul9GDeE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2022

Notably, during Rangnick's press conference, the German manager said, "Everybody has the same opinion about what’s happening there. This is a human disaster that’s happened there for all of the people involved. Right now, as far as I can tell, the situation in Russia and especially in Moscow is relatively safe but that doesn't change the whole situation which is desperately sad. When I watch TV in the morning or the evening I still cannot believe what I see there. It's a terrible situation and I very, very much hope that politicians all over the world can help to de-escalate the situation and finish with those kinds of things that are happening there."

Premier League clubs demonstrate support for Ukraine

As seen in the images below, fans of several Premier League clubs showcased their solidarity for Ukraine following Russia's 'unprovoked' war against them. Some fans can be seen carrying the Ukrainian flag, while others could be seen holding banners, asking for no war.

Meanwhile, Matty Cash's gesture perhaps was one of the most emotional as he shared a special message for his Poland teammate and Dynamo Kyiv defender Tomasz Kędziora and his family, who are stuck in Ukraine in these unprecedented times. After scoring for Aston Villa against Brighton on Saturday, Cash took off his shirt and asked Kędziora and his family to stay safe.

The Premier League and our clubs stand in solidarity with Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/E7dFzH2aPq — Premier League (@premierleague) February 26, 2022

