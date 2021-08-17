Manchester United Beat Burnley 3-1 In Friendly Match Behind Closed Doors At Old Trafford

Keeping up their fine form, Manchester United registered a 3-1 victory over Burnley in a behind closed doors friendly clash at Old Trafford. In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn four. The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the league, with Manchester United beating Burnley 1-0. A second-half goal from French midfielder Paul Pogba ensured victory for Manchester United.

New signing Jadon Sancho started for Manchester United, however, fellow new signing Raphael Varane did not feature at all. Sancho came off the bench for the final 15 minutes against Leeds United on Saturday and started against the Clarets on Tuesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used this match to build match fitness for many fringe players, however, several first-team regulars also took the ground. United opened their Premier League campaign with an impressive 5-1 home victory over Leeds United to take an early lead at the top of the table.

Raphael Varane did not take the field

United marched on to victory with goals from Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and substitute Fred. Raphael Varane wasn't involved in today's match, but he was involved in his first training session as a United player on Monday. Several United players got minutes on the pitch with some having returned later than others and the pre-season friendly with Preston North End being cancelled. While United will face Southampton away in their second match of the season on August 22, Sunday, Burnley will face Liverpool on August 21, Saturday.

Upcoming PL fixtures

On Saturday, Liverpool faces Burnley in an early kick-off. Aston Villa takes on Newcastle United at home, Crystal Palace clash with newly-promoted side Brentford and Leeds United will try to recreate the magic from last season when they face Everton at the Elland Road. Defending champions Manchester City will try to put behind their horror show against Tottenham and take on Norwich City. Brighton and Hove Albion will try to keep up their winning start as they take on Watford, who also won their first match.

On Sunday, Southampton battle the in-form Manchester United while Wolverhampton Rovers take on Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane's situation is still not clear and it's not known if he will start for them. Sunday will end in a mouth-watering clash between Arsenal and Chelsea. The last match for this round will see West Ham United take on the 2015-16 champions, Leicester City.

