'Manchester United Beat City To Sign Ronaldo In Fergie Time'; Sir Alex Memes Go Viral

In a spectacular turn of events on Friday, August 27, Cristiano Ronaldo re-signed for his former club Manchester United after it was reported that Ronaldo had agreed on personal terms with Manchester City, with the two clubs yet to agree on a transfer fee. However, everything changed as they pulled out of the negotiations. The 36-year-old returns to the club where he made 292 appearances and managed to rack up 118 goals and also won his first Ballon d'Or.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson spoke to Ronaldo and convinced him to re-join the club. The two are said to have always had a very close relationship even after the 36-year-old left the club. The internet had some hilarious memes after the transfer was confirmed:

A user insinuated that Ferguson saved the transfer in what is considered to be "Fergie time".

The Cristiano Ronaldo deal was really saved in Fergie Time — george (@StokeyyG2) August 27, 2021

Sir Alex Ferguson when saw Ronaldo was close to City pic.twitter.com/lYRfg0yiDD — Ché (@che___xo) August 27, 2021

Another user gave a glimpse of what it might have been like for Ferguson when he entered the United dressing room after securing Ronaldo's return to the club.

Sir Alex Ferguson heading into the Manchester United dressing room after securing Cristiano Ronaldo... pic.twitter.com/zay6qTnZ9j — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) August 27, 2021

A meme from what Ronaldo's reaction to Ferguson was like when it was looking more likely that he was on his to City.

Cristiano Ronaldo when Sir Alex Ferguson asks him why he's joining Manchester City.



pic.twitter.com/LAHas8edCx — WelBeast (@WelBeast) August 26, 2021

Other memes from the Ronaldo transfer saga

A user took the snippet from Ronaldo snubbing Coke for water and used it as him subbing City for Untied.

One user WWE also got in on the action in a "shocking reveal"

"The team on the contract does say Manchester...



However, the contract reads MANCHESTER UNITED!



That's right, we now own Cristiano Ronaldo!!!!" pic.twitter.com/YqyCp1HNdI — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 27, 2021

Goal.com used a Star Wars meme template to show Guardiola finding out that Ronaldo is coming to Manchester but not where he thought he was.

Cristiano Ronaldo is going to Manchester! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/HOFUcsierQ — Goal (@goal) August 27, 2021

One Twitter user pointed out the absolutely 'fire' attacking lineup that United will have now that Ronaldo has joined the club.

Ole adding Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United's attack consisting of Pogba, Bruno, Rashford, Martial and Greenwood, Sancho and Cavani pic.twitter.com/JvFAP6HZhB — capalot ⁶ (@therealtenroy) August 27, 2021

Cristiano's former United teammate Patrice Evra revealed his chat with Ronaldo and it was a funny one.

Ferguson and Cristiano's relationship

Ronaldo was not only with United during his most crucial and developing years, the footballer was brought to Old Trafford by Sir Alex Ferguson. They were so close that Ronaldo once famously said that Ferguson was like a father to him.

"He's been my father in sport, one of the most important factors and most influential in my career. I have to thank him for all that he taught me. He's been fundamental. I'll always have great affection for him and he will occupy a special place in my heart."

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles at United, as well as a Champions League crown and his first of five Ballon d'Or trophies under the leadership and guidance of Ferguson. He played a total of 292 matches and managed to score 118 goals in the process under the Scottsman's coaching.

How the Ronaldo transfer saga played out

Earlier, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri has said that Cristiano wants to leave the club and has no intention of staying on. He spoke at a press conference on Friday ahead of their match against Empoli and revealed that Cristiano does not want to continue with Juve and also explained that he has no hard feelings regarding that decision.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had earlier said that his side could make a late move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner when City were still the frontrunners for landing his signature. While speaking to the press, Solskjaer said, "Ronaldo is a legend of the club, and the greatest player of all time, if you ask me. I didn’t think he'd leave Juventus. We've always had good communication, and I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we're here."

United are reportedly going to pay Juventus €15 million with €8 million in add-ons towards the transfer of Cristiano. It will end up being a guaranteed amount of €20 million as some of the add-ons are considered 'easy' to fulfil according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

(Image Credits: AP)