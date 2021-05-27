Manchester United Boss Gutted After Europa League Final Loss, Says 'we Didn't Turn Up'

After a heartbreaking defeat in the Europa League final, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has said the dressing room is disappointed and the team didn't play as well as it can.

'That's football for you': Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

"It's quiet, a disappointed dressing room. That's football for you. Sometimes it's decided on one kick -- and that's the difference between winning and losing. We have to learn from that one, not savour this feeling but taste this feeling and make sure we don't get it again," Solskjaer told BT Sport, as reported by Goal.com.

"We didn't turn up. We didn't play as well as we know we can. We started all right and they got the goal, their only shot on target. We were disappointed to concede a goal on a set play. Now is not the time to point the finger at what I'd have done differently. But when you come out without the trophy you haven't done everything right," he added.

Villarreal win their first major title via penalty shootout

Villarreal won their first-ever major European trophy after a nail-biting penalty shootout in the final. The game headed to penalty shootouts and had 21 penalty kicks taken before Geronimo Rulli blocked David de Gea's spot-kick and sealed the win for the Yellow Submarine.

The title clash was contested at Poland's Gdansk and had around 9,500 fans watching the game in the stadium. Gerard Moreno scored in the 29th minute for the Spanish side, but the lead was canceled out by a 55th-minute strike from Edinson Cavani. The game headed into extra time and eventually, penalties. Geronimo Rulli was on goal for Villarreal and on multiple occasions during the shootout guessed the right side but failed to stop the ball from going in. When it all came down to the goalkeepers taking their shots, Rulli scored from the spot before saving De Gea's penalty to win the ultimate prize for Villarreal.

Manchester United's title drought continues

The last time the 'Red Devils' had won a major silverware was way back in the 2016-17 season after defeating Ajax in the final. The 13-time Premier League winners recently lost in the FA Cup quarter-final to Leicester City and the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) semifinal to local rivals Manchester City.

Man United failed to make the Round of 16 by crashing out in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in December last year.

(With ANI Inputs)