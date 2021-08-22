Manchester United Boss Jokes Of Buying 'electric Cars' To Prevent City From Overspending

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joked that he has stopped purchasing petrol cars to prevent arch-rivals Manchester City from overspending in the transfer market. His comment came across after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp passed a remark that the Old Trafford outfit has 'unlimited budgets.' The Red Devils' most expensive signing this summer transfer window was Jadon Sancho, who reportedly cost 85 million Euros ($100 million).

Manchester United coach defends club's spending and slams rivals

In response to Jurgen Klopp's previous remarks on spending, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the Old Trafford outfit were a 'well-run' club, unlike arch-rivals Manchester City. Solskjaer insisted that the only reason Pep Guardiola's side were able to complete such expensive signings was that the club was backed by oil money from Abu Dhabi. "We are a well-run club. We do have a lot of fans out there and good sponsorship deals. As a manager, you want more, and I have got 'No' a few times."

However, the Manchester United coach was not done with his remarks there as he passed a savage dig at his arch-rivals Manchester City. "How we run the club and how other clubs run, there are different business models. I have started buying electric cars! That is all I want to say about that situation," said the Red Devils boss.

Jurgen Klopp raised questions about Manchester United's spending

In an interview conducted previously, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp raised questions about the transfer spendings of clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, stating that he was not sure how they did so. The Liverpool boss said, "We all know the situation of Chelsea and Manchester City. While for Manchester United, I don't know how they do it, but we have our way to do it."

Both Manchester City and Chelsea are backed by investors of major oil companies and have spent enormous sums of money in this summer transfer window. Manchester City, backed by the Abu Dhabi United Group, broke the British transfer record this transfer window by signing Jack Grealish for £100 million. Meanwhile, Roman Abramovic's Chelsea broke the club transfer record by signing Romelu Lukaku for £98 million.