Manchester United Boss Ole Eyeing Positive Reaction After 5-0 Thrashing Vs Liverpool

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that he is looking for a reaction from his players after his side suffered a horrendous 5-0 defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool at home. Mohamed Salah scored a hattrick for the Reds in the game with both Naby Keita and Diogo Jota chipping in with a goal each.

During his press conference, Solskjaer explained how the team has trained hard and why he wants them in the right frame of mind as the team prepares for Tottenham this weekend on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Ole hoping for a reaction after 5-0 loss

While speaking at the press conference, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "It's been a difficult week, of course. We've had to deal with the result and performance against Liverpool, which we know wasn't good enough, and that's something footballers have to deal with. That’s why we’re in this game, and you have to look forward to the next game. You have to make sure you're ready for that game, and when you get to that game, sort it out – what has been challenging and the problems earlier on. We've had a good week, a good week on the training field, I have to say that."

Solskjaer then went on to explain why he needs 'a reaction' from his side. The Norwegian coach said that it is his duty 'to put the players in the right frame of mind' as Manchester United looks for a positive result and 'the performance' this weekend against Tottenham. He then also added how the players have worked tirelessly on the pitch to sort things out after the heavy defeat last week.

"We've worked on the pitch on everything that needs to be sorted for a footballer, and that's not just one thing, that’s not just frame of mind, that’s approach going into the game, strategy going into the game, game-plan, tactics, technically. We’ve had a good week, and I feel that the boys are ready to give their best, as they always do. Of course, nothing went to plan [last week], and that was nowhere near our best," said the Manchester United boss.

Image: AP, Twitter@LFC