Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Rejected A Player Because Of His HAIRSTYLE

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted to cutting short a scouting mission due to the player's Mohican hairstyle. During his time at the helm at Norwegian side Molde, Solskjaer explained that he travelled with a member of his scouting staff to watch a potential signing but was put off by the player's mohawk. United will return to Premier League action on Sunday after the international break when they welcome Brighton at Old Trafford.

While speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, United boss Solskjaer recalled the time he scrapped a scouting mission after taking issue with a player's hairstyle. The Norwegian revealed that it was during his stint with Molde and explained, "I once went to see a player and as he walked out of the dressing room or through the tunnel onto the pitch, he had a Mohican. This was when I was back in Norway. I just said to my scout: 'Let's go home, not interested.' That was a very short scouting trip."

While footballers including current Man United star Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal, Marek Hamsik and even Solskjaer's former United teammate David Beckham have flaunted the mohawk in their careers, Solskjaer clearly made his feelings known about footballers with fancy hairstyles. The 48-year-old didn't name the player he was scouting at the time at Molde but explained that he looks for desire and character in a player.

Solskjaer then went on to add that he had an excellent first impression of Bruno Fernandes which prompted him to table an initial bid of £47million to prise him from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. "What you see close up is the personality because you just follow him. I'd rather have Bruno's fire in the belly and desire. It's so important for him to win and he makes every decision for the referee, decision for every team-mate. So what was a guy who never allowed anyone to rest, he wanted to be the best all the time," explained Solskjaer.

Fernandes scored eight goals and got seven assists in just 14 league appearances last season, to help lift United into third in the Premier League and get into the Champions League. His form has continued this season with another 16 goals and 10 assists in the league from 29 appearances, helping United on the Premier League table. The Red Devils return to PL action on Sunday at home to Brighton before they travel to Granada for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final the following Thursday.

