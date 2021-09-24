Manchester United Boss Solksjaer Sheds Light On Cavani's Role Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the pre-match press conference ahead of Man United’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa on September 25. During the press conference, Solskjaer was asked about Cavani’s injury after he returned to training this week. The manager later gave a separate interview on the official website of Manchester United about Uruguayan footballer.

Cavani suffered an injury during the last international break, but is now fit again and is expected to be included in the squad against Villa. Meanwhile, Solskjaer was asked in the press conference about Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo making an appearance together. As mentioned on the Manchester United website, Solskjaer said, "It’s exciting to see them two together,” Ole told journalists, when asked about the possibility of the pair lining up alongside each other for United this season. "I'm sure that'll be a good partnership as well, [two players] wanting to be on the end of things. We’ve seen some teams dropping deeper against us, not giving us as much space in behind and that’s definitely two boys you’d like to have around the goal when that’s the scenario. I can see them two working well together."

Cavani moved from PSG to Manchester United in 2020

Meanwhile, speaking about Cavani’s impact on the team since making his debut for the club last season, Solskjaer revealed that Cavani has joined the training fully after the game against West Ham and is ready to make an appearance. He further added that in the 2020-21 season, Cavani didn’t have pre-season, yet displayed his professionalism. Solskjaer added that the team is glad to have Cavani back in the training sessions and also in the squad.

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United in 2020, after moving from Paris Saint-Germain(PSG). Since joining the team, he has scored 10 goals in the Premier League in 27 appearances. In his professional football career so far, he has scored a total of 368 goals in 596 matches while playing different leagues and tournaments around the world. Meanwhile, if he makes an appearance during United’s clash against Aston Villa, he will make his 28th appearance for the club. Manchester United currently sit third in the Premier League 2020/22 points table with four wins in five matches.

Image: AP