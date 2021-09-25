Manchester United Boss Solskjaer Says He Wouldn't Be Surprised If Ronaldo Plays Until 40

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he won’t raise his eyebrows if Cristiano Ronaldo goes on to play until the age of 40. Ronaldo, recently, returned to the United, a club where he started his career at the age of 18. Before his second debut for the team, the demands for tickets skyrocketed at an astonishing rate, giving an account of his fandom.

Solskjaer lauded the Portuguese star for focussing on his well-being despite not being a spring chicken anymore. The United manager praised the veteran for putting in the hard yards and making a name for himself in world football. Solskjaer’s comments on Ronaldo came before the United’s home match against Aston Villa on Saturday, September 25 at Old Trafford.

His mentality is still absolutely spot on, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"I wouldn't be surprised if he was still playing at 40. The way he looks after himself, that's the key; that's the key to it all and, of course, some genes. He has put every single ounce of energy and effort into becoming the player he is," Solskjaer was quoted as saying ahead of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game.

Solskjaer said that Ronaldo has taken care of his mental framework and still has the desire to garner more laurels. In his illustrious career, Ronaldo has already made own the Ballon d'Or award as many as five times.

"His mentality is still absolutely spot on and that's just desired from inside of him, He's going to keep going until his legs or even his head say, 'No that's it, I've given everything now," Solskjaer added.

After leaving Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has been exceptional for the United in the Premier League. In his team’s first three games, the footballer has churned out four goals and showed why he’s deemed as one of the best in the business even in his late 30s.

The United are currently placed third in the points table in the Premier League with four wins and a tie. However, they have equal points with Liverpool and Chelsea, the table toppers. After facing Aston Villa, the United will next lock horns with Villarreal on September 30.

Image: AP