Manchester United Boss Solskjaer Stops Ronaldo From Storming Out After Leicester Loss

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stopped legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo from storming off the pitch after the United faced a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Leicester City during the Premier League 2021-22 clash on Saturday. The 36-year-old footballer was disheartened after the loss, as United suffered their second defeat in the last three Premier League matches they have played. In the match, being played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, United were thumped 4-2 and found themselves at fifth place in the points standings of the current season, behind Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Brighton.

As reported by The Sun, after losing 2-4 to Leicester, Ronaldo looked dejected and was on his way to go straight back to the dressing room. Solskjaer on spotting Ronaldo storming towards the tunnel, went and stopped him and pointed towards the supporters. He then turned back, clapped for the supporters for making the 100-mile long journey. The loss suffered by United on Saturday was their first loss while playing at an away location as they have had a staggering record of 29 unbeaten matches while playing at away locations.

Marcus Rashford scored on his comeback game

Not the result we wanted on my return. Happy to get the goal but the performance as a whole was just not good enough today. It felt great to be back but we have to rebound from this. I’m looking forward to getting back on the scoresheet so all eyes are now on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Qdljlkwpp7 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 16, 2021

In the match, youngster Mason Greenwood opened the scoresheet for the United, courtesy of his strike at the 19th minute as Youri Tielemans levelled scores for Leicester by scoring at the 31st minute. United went on to lose the lead as Caglar Soyuncu scored at the 78th minute, despite a brilliant save by David De Dea in the 75th minute. Marcus Rashford made his much-awaited comeback during the match and scored at 82nd, but Leicester went on to win the match 4-2 courtesy of late strikes from Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka. Ronaldo came up with many shots at the goal but sadly couldn’t convert any of them into goals.

In the 2021-22 season, United have won four out of the eight Premier League matches played. They have lost two matches whereas, the other two have ended in draws. In the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, United have won one match and the other match ended in a draw, after playing two matches so far. As mentioned on the official website of Manchester United, coach Solskjaer reflected on his side’s loss to Leicester and said, “You have to bounce back. You have to respond. We've had the international break to look at things. Everyone's been away and maybe they came into this confident because they've done well on their international teams. But we need to sort this out. We have five games until the next break and we've got to stick together. There's no other way to do it. You cannot lose focus; you've got to trust yourself, trust your teammates and make sure that we're ready on Wednesday night because that will be a difficult game as well.”

(Image: AP)