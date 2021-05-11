Manchester United Build 10ft Steel Fence Around Old Trafford To Keep Protestors Away

Manchester United have tightened security around Old Trafford amidst the growing wave of anti-Glazer protests. The Red Devils' game against Liverpool was called off earlier this month after violent protests by the club's supporters, who stormed into the ground, not allowing the players to board their coaches for the game. With Man United having games against Leicester City and Liverpool this week, further demonstrations are expected, and the club has taken adequate security measures for the same.

Manchester United increase Old Trafford security amid anti-Glazer protests, install 10ft steel fence

As per reports from Daily Mail, Manchester United have strengthened Old Trafford security on the eve of their clash against Leicester City having built a "ring of steel" around the ground. The club hierarchy is keen to not repeat the chaos that ensued nine days earlier which saw the postponement of the Man United vs Liverpool game. A 10ft high red wall has been erected at the southeast corner of the stadium from where the protestors broke into the stadium and got onto the pitch and the dressing room. A similar setup has been placed in front of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand.

"The club has taken new measures to improve security - A new, more imposing, barrier has been installed at the entrance of their Carrington training base and the number of security guards has been increased significantly to about 50." [@MailSport]@ManUtd #MUFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/eHYslukunH — HaCoRed (@HaCoRed) May 9, 2021

Additional steel barriers have also been put in place as part of the heightened security operation. As per the report, Man United were reluctant to take such measures but were forced to do so amid the current circumstances. The peaceful protests last time out turned into violence, and the club wanted to ensure that their two home games of the week are held safely. Further demonstrations against the Glazer family is expected, but there is more concern surrounding Thursday's Man United vs Liverpool game than Tuesday's clash against Leicester City. Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated his plea for peace and calm after seeing it largely ignored by fans who attacked police and forced their way into Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Leicester City team news

Manchester United will be without their captain Harry Maguire who suffered an ankle injury against Aston Villa. Maguire joins Dan James, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones on the treatment, while a host of other superstars are likely to be rested with the game against Liverpool on the horizon. Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are likely to make way, while Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata might find their way back into the fold. As for Leicester City, James Austin, Jonny Evans, Harvey Barnes and Wes Morgan are ruled out with injuries. Maddison and Ricardo Pereira are back to full fitness and are likely to feature despite the FA Cup final on the horizon.

Manchester United vs Leicester City team news: Predicted XIs

Man United: Henderson; Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Van de Beek, McTominay, Pogba; Mata; Greenwood, Cavani

Henderson; Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Van de Beek, McTominay, Pogba; Mata; Greenwood, Cavani Leicester City: Schmeichel; Amartey, Soyuncu, Fofana; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

(Image Courtesy: Man United Instagram)