Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire CONFRONTED Ed Woodward After Super League News

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly approached the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward after the Red Devils announced their participation as one of the founding members of the much-talked-about European Super League. The English international confronted Ed Woodward as all the players were not informed regarding this major revelation with the club deciding to keep everything under wraps.

Harry Maguire disappointed with Manchester United regarding Super League situation

Manchester United is one of the six Premier League clubs who have agreed to join the European Super League and be a part of the founding members of the competition. The 28-year-old defender has reportedly questioned Man United's executive vice-chairman for keeping players in the dark with the announcement of the controversial elite league that has had a major impact on the club's future in the Premier League.

The announcement of Man United being a part of the breakaway controversial league started to flood in on Sunday as the Red Devils' team was preparing to take on Burnley in their upcoming Premier League match. Many players and staff involved at the club were not aware of the major announcement which left the United squad shocked as they were informed about it after the 3-1 win over Burnley.

Harry Maguire was also reported to be angry as Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was ‘thrown under the bus’. The Red Devils head coach was not informed about any details of the European Super League announcements and was questioned on it during his post-match press conference.

In order to smooth things out, Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was involved in a meeting with all the players at the club as all the players expressed their frustration on not being informed about the plan itself and sharing their anger on the club's decision to opt against asking for their opinion before taking the decision.

Fans and players lead Super League protests

Amid the announcement of England's "Big Six" Premier League teams in Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur joining the European Super League as founding members, all the PL teams have been the talk of the town. Fans have gone on to show their disappointment towards the clubs' decision by flooding social media and expressing their anger at the situation. Many players have also opposed the decision as Leeds United led the Super League protests by wearing "Earn it" training jerseys on Monday ahead of their match against Liverpool FC.