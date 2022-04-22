Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Receives Bomb Threat; Police Conduct Search

England footballer and Premier League club Manchester United's skipper Harry Maguire received a bomb threat, which has led the police to search his house in northern England. The United center-back has become the center of all criticism after United’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool at the Anfield on Wednesday.

United came up with a poor performance, which allowed Liverpool to score four goals. The visitors failed to score goals against the Anfield-based team for the second game running in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Maguire, who lives with his fiance Fern Hawkins and two children in the Wilmslow area in northern England received the bomb threat via email. As per a report by Associated Press, police said, “Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat. No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”

Harry Maguire continues to prepare for Manchester United vs Arsenal

Maguire’s management team informed that the safety of his family is the England defender’s first priority. At the same time, Maguire will continue the preparation for United’s next fixture. "The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority. He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time,” Maguire's team informed.

A look at the Premier League 2021-22 points table

United travel to the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday for their next match against Arsenal. The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the EPL 2021-22 points table, with 15 wins, nine draws, and nine defeats in 33 outings. Arsenal, on the other hand, sit a place ahead of United, separated by a margin of three points.

Manchester City lead the standings with 24 wins, five draws, and three defeats in 32 matches with 77 points. Meanwhile, Liverpool sit second in the standings after their win against United, with 23 wins, seven draws, and two defeats. City and Liverpool are separated by a margin of one point.

(Image: AP)