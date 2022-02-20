Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Reveals Which Team Stats Leaves Him Embarrassed

Manchester United successfully defeated Leeds United 4-2 on Sunday, with captain Harry Maguire opening the scoring from a corner in the 34th minute. Bruno Fernandes doubled the Red Devils' lead just before halftime before Marcelo Bielsa's side began the match on the front foot in the second half and levelled the score at 2-2, with a goal each from Rodrigo and Raphinha in the space of just two minutes.

However, Ralf Rangnick's side got the lead back in the 70th minute with Fred scoring the goal after coming off the bench before Anthony Elanga's goal in the 88th minute ensured that Manchester United would take all three points from the game. After the match was over, Maguire revealed a team stat that leaves him embarrassed.

Harry Maguire reveals embarrassing Manchester United stat

Harry Maguire believes Manchester United's goal stats from corners is embarrassing after he was the first person to find the back of the net from a corner against Leeds United on Sunday. While speaking in his post-match interview, the 28-year old said, "Every time I see the stat, I am embarrassed. As a team and a group, we know it’s not been good enough. If we score more from set-plays we’d be further up the table."

Manchester United opened the scoring after Luke Shaw whipped in a corner from the right, with Maguire leaping over Diego Llorente to the ball and powering a header home, giving goalkeeper Illan Meslier no chance of getting close to the ball. Considering the players that the Red Devils have, one would expect them to score more from corners over the course of the season.

However, Maguire did reveal that he was pleased with the way the team fought back to get the victory after Leeds United equalled the scoring at 2-2 shortly after half-time. "I think that is the most pleasing aspect of the game. We have to start the second half better. The first goal is really lucky on their behalf. Then they scored a good goal. We had to fight back - and we did that," added the Manchester United captain.

Image: AP