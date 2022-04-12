Manchester United Chasing Sam Johnstone In Summer; PSG After Paul Pogba: Report

England and West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is being linked with reports regarding a transfer to Premier League giants Manchester United after his contract with West Bron concludes this summer. Coming up the ranks from United’s youth academy, the 29-year-old played two games for Man United’s under-18 team and 41 games for the under-23 teams, before playing for Aston Villa and finally joining West Brom in 2018. He is expected to leave West Brom by the end of this season, and Manchester United, with Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton being understood as the frontrunners to acquire his services.

With current United keeper Dean Henderson considering other options in order to avail regular match time, Johnstone might be the perfect candidate to replace him. Henderson was vying alongside David de Gea for the goalkeeper’s role, but the fact that he hasn’t played a single match in the Premier League 2022 season makes his stay at Old Trafford uncertain. However, he still has three years left at Old Trafford under his current contract and might leave the team on a loan deal.

Will Paul Pogba head to Paris in the summer?

On the other hand, United star Paul Pogba’s contract also expires at the end of the season and as per reports, he is moving closer to an exit from the club. As per Dailymail, the midfielder has already met Paris Saint Germain chief Leonardo, amid reports that he has declined United’s efforts to extend his contract. At the same time, top Europen teams like Real Madrid and Juventus are also being linked with the acquisition of Pogba.

'The last five seasons have not satisfied me,' Paul Pogba said about his Man Utd soell

Pogba was roped in by the United for an £89m dollar transfer from Italian giants Juventus in 2016 but has been frustrated at Old Trafford, having failed to compete for titles. However, the French national is most likely to join PSG, as a report by FootMercato claims that the midfielder hinted about him and his family are keen on heading to the French Capital. Pogba is understandably unsatisfied with his time at Old Trafford and has also spoken about the same before. As per Dailymail, reflecting on his time with Manchester United, Pogba said, “The last five seasons have not satisfied me – really not at all. This year it is dead, we won't win anything. Whether it is with Manchester United or at another club, I want to win trophies.”

(Image: @manchesterunited/@england/Instagram)