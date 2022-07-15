Manchester United Complete 2nd Signing For €55 Million, Contract Signed Until 2027: Report

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has finally managed to land his second target of the season with Lisandro Martinez is set to make his move to the Old Trafford outfit from Ajax. Martinez, who will be United's second signing after Tyrell Malacia, has been the subject of transfer with Arsenal also showing interest in the Argentinian. However, Manchester United seems to have won the race to his signature thanks to their new manager who have previously worked with him.

Manchester United news: Lisandro Martinez heading to Manchester United

According to Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a full agreement is in place between Manchester United and Ajax with the deal expected to be worth €55m. Lisandro will sign with the club until 2027 with documents now approved. According to the report by The Athletic, Lisandro Martinez is said to have told Ajax that the only option he would consider in terms of transfer would be moving to the Premier League. The report also states that when Ajax extended Martinez contract last October, there was an understanding between the club and player that they would not stand in the way of his transfer.

Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to €55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved. 🚨🔴 #MUFC



Deal done - meeting in Amsterday on Wednesday was the key step. Ten Hag, big factor. pic.twitter.com/qyYskmgNMU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

The report further states that United are already making plans for Martinez and are hoping that he will be able to fly to Australia where he will link up with the rest of the squad who will be involved in friendly matches. Ten Hag’s team will play Melbourne Victory on Friday and if the paperwork of the Lisandro Martinez Manchester United deal is done on time then the Argentinian might get his chance to play Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Aston Villa on Tuesday and Saturday respectively.

Manchester United start pre-season in style

Manchester United under new manager Erik ten Hag started their pre-season with a impressive 4-0 win over Liverpool at Bangkok’s iconic Rajamangala Stadium. Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri scored the goals for United.