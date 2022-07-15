Manchester United Complete Signing Of Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen

After much speculation, Premier League giants Manchester United have completed the signing of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen. The 30-year-old signed a three-year contract until 2025 with the Red Devils. After the signing was made official, Eriksen explained how he had had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford as a rival on several occasions, and how it would be all the more special to play at this iconic stadium in a red shirt.

Manchester United complete signing of Christian Eriksen

Manchester United's communication department issued a statement to confirm the signing of Christian Eriksen on Friday. The statement read, "Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Christian Eriksen has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2025."

After the signing was completed, Christian Eriksen expressed his delight to join the Red Devils by stating,

"Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling. I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game. There is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey."

Christian Eriksen's stats for Denmark and in Premier League

Before Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash, he was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has been capped on 115 occasions for his national side and has scored 38 goals. Meanwhile, he has made 237 appearances in England's top flight for Tottenham Hotspur & Brentford FC and has scored 52 goals along with 71 assists.