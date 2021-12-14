Manchester United Confirm Brentford Game Postponement After COVID Outbreak Within Club

Manchester United's Premier League clash against Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases at Old Trafford. Earlier, The Athletic had reported that Ralf Rangnick's side were only able to complete individual non-contact outdoor sessions after a small number of players and staff returned positive lateral flow tests.

Following the postponement, Manchester United released a statement that read, "Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance. A decision was taken to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise the risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols."

"Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors. Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19."

There is no update yet on the date for the postponed Brentford vs Manchester United game. Manchester United played their last Premier League match against Norwich, which they won by a solitary goal, courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Other matches that were postponed due to COVID issues

Apart from Brentford vs Man Utd, Spurs' Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday was postponed after 8 Tottenham players and 5 members of Antonio Conte's staff tested positive for COVID. There were also reports about Saturday's Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Reading being rocked by an outbreak of COVID-19, with four defenders of West Brom testing positive.

Aston Villa cancelled Sunday's training session at Bodymoor Heath after a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the club. The Championship game between Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers on Monday was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the latter.

QPR informed the EFL that several players and staff returned a positive result and that they did not have enough resources to go ahead and play the fixture.