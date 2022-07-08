Manchester United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Travel With Squad To Thailand

Premier League giants Manchester United have released the full list of 31 players that will travel to Thailand for the pre-season friendlies, beginning July 12. The first friendly will take place against arch-rivals Liverpool at the Rajamangala Stadium.

Amongst the entire list, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's name is not included in the squad after the Portuguese international cited 'family reasons.'

Manchester United confirm Ronaldo will not travel to Thailand

Manchester United released a statement via their official page to confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with the squad to Thailand for the pre-season friendlies. The statement read, "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the party departing for Thailand as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue."

The 37-year-old's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain after reports emerged that the Portuguese international has complained about the lack of ambition seen in Manchester United in the transfer window. Since the only major signing that the Red Devils are on the verge of completing is that of Danish international Christian Eriksen, Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy at the club.

🚨 #MUTOUR22 SQUAD 🚨



Erik has named a 3️⃣1️⃣-man squad to travel to Thailand and Australia this pre-season... 💪🔴

Meanwhile, the full list of players that will travel to Thailand have been mentioned below:

Goalkeepers

David De Gea

Tom Heaton

Nathan Bishop

Matej Kovar

Defenders

Eric Bailly

Diogo Dalot

Ethan Laird

Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire

Tyrell Malacia

Luke Shaw

Alex Telles

Axel Tuanzebe

Raphael Varane

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders

Amad

Bruno Fernandes

Fred

James Garner

Hannibal

Zidane Iqbal

Scott McTominay

Facundo Pellistri

Charlie Savage

Donny van de Beek

Forwards

Tahith Chong

Anthony Elanga

Alejandro Garnacho

Anthony Martial

Marcus Rashford

Jadon Sancho

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United this summer?

The rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future do not seem to cease as the Portuguese international has not been involved in training with the rest of the Manchester United squad. The Athletic reported that the Portuguese international has asked the club to let him leave if they were to receive a suitable offer in this transfer window. With the 37-year-old just having a year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, it remains to be seen if he will indeed leave the club.