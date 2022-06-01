Manchester United Confirm Midfielder Paul Pogba's Departure; 'We Wish Him All The Best'

Premier League giants Manchester United have confirmed that French midfielder Paul Pogba will depart the club at the end of June when his contract expires. The 29-year-old has had a long association with the Red Devils, having joined the club's academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16.

Manchester United's communication department thanked Paul Pogba for his services at the club after confirming that the Frenchman will leave Old Trafford upon the expiry of his contract in June. The statement confirming his departure read, "Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

While Pogba did not enjoy the best of their second stints at Manchester United, he was extremely impressive from a very young age in his first. The 29-year-old moved quickly from the Under-18s teams to the Reserves and also made a huge impact at the Youth Cup in 2011, where he helped the club win their tenth title.

The very next season he was given his first-team debut under Sir Alex Ferguson, during the team's 3-0 League Cup win away at Leeds United. However, with Pogba struggling to maintain his position in the first team due to the strong competition at Old Trafford, he eventually decided to join Serie A giants Juventus in the summer of 2012.

At the Bianconeri, he lifted four consecutive Serie A titles and a couple of Coppa Italias before making the emotional decision to return to Old Trafford. Despite securing a world record transfer fee of a whopping €105 million (£89.5m) at the time of his move, he has failed to live up to the expectations.

A vital contribution from @PaulPogba, just when we needed it 👊



🤞 Wishing you the best for your next step!#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022

In 154 Premier League matches, the Frenchman has only scored 29 goals, having been used as a defensive midfielder for most of the early part of his career. However, he did win two pieces of silverware at the club as he guided Manchester United to the 2017 EFL Cup win before also helping them win the UEFA Europa League.

Once a Red, always a Red 🔴



Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022

Who can Paul Pogba join after leaving Manchester United?

According to reports, Paul Pogba is linked with a sensational return to Juventus upon the expiry of his contract at Manchester United. It is believed that he has reportedly been offered a staggering €220,000-a-week deal, along with add-on bonuses and lucrative clauses as his salary.