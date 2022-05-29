Manchester United Confirm Ralf Rangnick Will Not Stay At Old Trafford As Consultant

In the latest Premier League news, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has announced that he will not be continuing as a consultant at the club due to his new role as Austria's new manager. The German will now take charge of the Austrian national team as they compete in UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia, Denmark and 2018 World Cup winners France in Group A1.

Manchester United released a detailed statement on Sunday, May 29, to thank Ralf Rangnick for his time at Old Trafford and wish him the best of luck for the next chapter in his career. The complete statement issued by the club's communication department read,

Rangnick confirmed the news in a press conference with Austria on Sunday and Manchester United said: “We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months. “By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not, therefore, be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford." “We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.” Rangnick took charge at the beginning of December and led the team through the remainder of a challenging season, with his spell as interim boss providing United with crucial time to conduct a thorough search for our next manager, resulting in the appointment of Erik ten Hag. He will now take charge of Austria for their upcoming Nations League fixtures, as they face Croatia, Denmark and France in Group A1. Once again, we are grateful to Ralf for all his hard work and wish him the best for the future."

Ralf Rangnick announces that he will not be staying on at United as a consultant.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 29, 2022

Ralf Rangnick to coach Austrian national team

While Ralf Rangnick's future has now been confirmed, the rumours of the German coaching the Austrian national team have been going around for more than a month. At the time, the German had said that he had no intention of quitting his role as a consultant at Manchester United. At the time of accepting the interim manager role, Rangnick had signed a two-year contract to stay on as a consultant at the club.