Manchester United Confirm Signing Of £42.7m Deal With Real Madrid For Raphael Varane

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of French and Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane after both the clubs agreed on a deal "in principle" for his transfer. This will be the third signing that United will be doing in this transfer window. The Red Devils had earlier acquired the services of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and re-signed goalkeeper Tom Heaton, following his departure from Burnley.

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋



We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

Real Madrid also announced the departure of Varane on their website with an official statement that said, "Real Madrid C. F. and Manchester United FC have agreed on the transfer of Raphaël Varane. Our club thanks the player for his professionalism and exemplary conduct throughout his ten seasons representing our colours, during which time he has won 18 titles. Real Madrid would like to express their gratitude to Raphaël Varane and his family and wish him the best of luck in this new stage of his career."

€50 MN deal for Varane

According to Fabrizio Romano Varane will put pen on paper on a four-year deal with an option to extend it until June 2026. He also revealed that the personal terms had been agreed since days and paperwork for the transfer will be prepared in the last few hours. The defender will be unveiled next week due to quarantine rules. According to The Guardian, talks have been held over the last week and the €50 MN (£42.7 MN) fee has been agreed upon.

Varane is expected to be in England later this week and after he completes his quarantine period he will undergo his medical and sign his contract which is till June 2025 with an option to extend it to June 2026.

Varane's legacy at the Bernabeu

The star defender spent 10 years with the Los Blancos where he joined as a teenager and went on to make 360 appearances for them. He managed to win 18 titles while playing for them including four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups. He also managed to score 17 goals and provide seven assists while donning the famous all-white kit.

Varane will now take his champions pedigree to the Red Devils and hope to earn them some much-needed silverware.

Paul Pogba's future uncertain at Manchester United

While Varane is set to make his move to Old Trafford soon, the future of another French player at the club is still uncertain. According to Sky Sports, Paul Pogba is unlikely to sign a new contract extension at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The publication further reports that the talks between Pogba's representatives and United have failed with reports claiming a concrete offer had been rejected by the France midfielder. The 28-year-old is in the final year of his current deal and United will have a huge decision to make on whether to sell him this summer or allow him to see out his contract and let him go for free.

(Image Credits: Realmadrid.com)