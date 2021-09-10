Manchester United Confirm Whether Cristiano Ronaldo Will Make His Debut Against Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is being termed as one of the most high-profile transfers in the history of football. As the Portuguese stalwart completed his return to Old Trafford, the big question on every fan's mind was his second debut date for Manchester United. Ronaldo was on international duty as he joined his fellow national teammates for the World Cup qualifying matches.

Portugal won their first match 2-1 against Ireland, thanks to late goals from Ronaldo. However, he was given a yellow card for taking his shirt off while celebrating his second goal, meaning that he was set to miss their next match. The national team coach Fernando Santos then decided to allow Ronaldo to leave early and join up with his new club.

When will Ronaldo make his second United debut?

The Red Devils take on Newcastle United on Saturday and people have been awaiting news on the forward's potential second debut for the club. Initially, it seemed as though Ronaldo would not be making his debut against Newcastle because he had to quarantine on his arrival back from Portugal. However, the quarantine period was over in five days and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen at Carrington, training with the squad. In an update on their website, United released a statement saying:

"With challenges to come at home and abroad in the near future, including Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle and next Tuesday's start of the Champions League at Young Boys, it is hoped the striker will be ready to assist the side and begin to have an immediate impact in his second spell at the club. With the rest of our international contingent due to return to Carrington in the coming days, the countdown is beginning in earnest to Saturday's 7:30 PM IST kick-off with the Magpies."

Man United's strong start to the season

United are currently sitting third in the Premier League table with seven points. They won their first game 5-1 against rival Leeds United, were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Southampton, and then beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0. They are two points behind Tottenham, who have won all three of their games so far.

